M3 Max 16” MacBook Pro vs M2 Max & M1 Max MacBook Pro (Video)

We previously saw a video of the M3 MacBook Pro up against the M2 MacBook Pro, now we have another video that compares Apple's latest MacBook Pro to its predecessors. In the video below from Max Tech, the new 16-inch MacBook M3 Max Pro is tested side by side with the M2 Max MacBook Pro and the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

The introduction of the M3 Max 16” MacBook Pro marks a new era of performance and innovation, setting a high benchmark in the laptop market. In the video, Max Tech delves deep into the comparisons between the M3 Max and its predecessors, the M2 Max and M1 Max MacBook Pros, based on a detailed video review that covers every aspect from design to performance.

Design and Build

Apple’s M3 Max MacBook Pro introduces a sleek new space black color, catering to users who desire a blend of elegance and functionality. It also features strategically placed rubber pads, ensuring minimal contact and added protection for the MacBook case. Despite these design changes, the thermal block size remains consistent with the M2 Max, suggesting a continuity in thermal design philosophy.

SSD Speed

When it comes to storage speed, the M3 Max edges out its predecessor with slightly faster write speeds, while maintaining comparable read speeds to the M2 Max. This improvement signifies a boost in data handling capabilities, an essential factor for professionals dealing with large files.

CPU Performance

The M3 Max shines in CPU performance. Equipped with a fully upgraded chip, including a 40-core GPU and 16-core CPU, it boasts a 17.5% faster single-core speed and an impressive 49% increase in multi-core speed compared to the M2 Max. This leap is particularly noticeable in tasks requiring substantial computing power.

GPU Performance

In terms of GPU capabilities, the M3 Max not only shows a modest increase in raw performance over the M2 Max but also introduces new features like ray tracing. The impact is evident in gaming benchmarks, where the M3 Max performs approximately 25% faster than the M2 Max, marking a significant step forward in graphics rendering.

Programming and Music Production

The M3 Max sets a new standard in programming tests, significantly outperforming the M2 Max. It also handles a higher number of tracks in Logic Pro, making it an ideal choice for music producers seeking a powerful yet portable studio.

Thermal Performance and Fan Noise

Apple’s focus on thermal management is evident in the M3 Max, which maintains cooler temperatures than the M2 Max while showing more active fan usage. This enhancement indicates an improved balance between performance and device longevity.

Battery Life

Despite its heightened performance and brighter screen settings, the M3 Max offers superior battery life compared to the M2 Max. This improvement highlights Apple’s commitment to efficiency and user experience.

Photo and Video Editing

In the realm of photo and video editing, the M3 Max demonstrates remarkable advancements. While both the M3 and M2 Max are limited by the same encoder for common formats, the M3 Max’s superior GPU gives it an edge in more demanding tasks, making it a preferred choice for professional editors.

Conclusion

The review concludes that the M3 Max MacBook Pro represents a significant upgrade over its predecessors, especially for users engaged in intensive tasks like 3D rendering, programming, and music production. Its enhanced CPU and GPU performance, coupled with better thermal management and battery life, make it a compelling choice for professionals seeking a top-of-the-line laptop.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



