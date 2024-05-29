iXCharger combination 140W charger and 2TB storage solution

Vinpower has unveiled its new combination iXCharger offering users a 140W charger together with 2 TB of storage in one compact device. At the core of the iXCharger lies a 140W GaN power charger, which harnesses the power of Gallium Nitride (GaN) to deliver faster and more efficient charging compared to conventional chargers. GaN technology has gained popularity in recent years due to its ability to provide high efficiency in a compact form factor, making it the perfect choice for a portable charging solution like the iXCharger 140W.

One of the standout features of the iXCharger 140W charger is its ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on power delivery. The device features two separate USB Type-C connections, each equipped with PD Fast Charging capabilities. This means that users can charge their smartphones, tablets, and even laptops at lightning-fast speeds, saving precious time and ensuring that their devices are always ready when needed.

But the iXCharger 140W is more than just a powerful charger; it also serves as a high-capacity external storage device. With up to 2TB of data storage capacity, users can store and access their important files, documents, and media on the go. Whether you’re a professional photographer who needs to backup your images or a student who wants to keep your assignments and projects organized, the iXCharger 140W provides ample storage space to meet your needs.

iOS App

Vinpower has taken the user experience to the next level by developing an enhanced Apple App specifically designed for iOS devices. This app offers a range of features that elevate the functionality and security of the iXCharger 140W charger. With the app, users can enjoy greater security for their stored data, thanks to advanced encryption protocols. Additionally, the app enables automated data backup, ensuring that your important files are always protected and easily recoverable in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

The Apple App also provides users with real-time power consumption monitoring, allowing them to keep track of their charging habits and optimize their device usage. This feature is particularly useful for those who are always on the move and need to manage their battery life effectively.

Safety and Reliability

When it comes to charging and storage devices, safety and reliability are paramount. Vinpower understands this, which is why the iXCharger 140W has been designed to meet the most stringent global safety standards. The device has undergone rigorous testing and has obtained certifications from renowned organizations such as UL, CE, FCC, and CB. These certifications serve as a testament to Vinpower’s commitment to delivering products that prioritize user safety and reliability.

So, whether you’re a professional who relies on technology to stay connected and productive or an enthusiast who appreciates the latest advancements in charging and storage solutions, the iXCharger 140W charger is a device that deserves your attention. With its powerful 140W GaN power charger, ample storage capacity, enhanced security features, and seamless integration with the Apple App, this device is poised to transform the way you charge and manage your digital life.



