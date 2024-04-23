Swift Pro 140W GaN Travel Adapter

Whether you’re a digital nomad, constantly on the move, or a business traveler juggling meetings across continents, your devices are your lifeline. They keep you connected, informed, and productive. But with this reliance on technology comes a challenge: how do you keep all your gadgets charged and ready to go, no matter where your adventures take you? Enter the SWIFT PRO, your ultimate travel companion. This 140W GaN travel adapter is designed to simplify your life on the go, ensuring that you never have to worry about running out of power again.

140W GaN travel adapter

Imagine packing for a trip without the hassle of trying to figure out how to charge all your devices. With the SWIFT PRO, this is no longer a concern. Boasting an impressive 140 watts of power using innovative 4th Generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, this adapter can handle all your charging needs. From your laptop and smartphone to your camera and tablet, you can charge everything simultaneously. No more juggling different chargers or searching for multiple outlets. The SWIFT PRO is more than just a charger; it’s a powerhouse that keeps your devices ready for action, whenever and wherever you need them.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $65 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The versatility of the SWIFT PRO is unparalleled. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge up to five devices at once. Whether you’re working on a presentation in a hotel room in Paris, catching up on emails in a café in Tokyo, or capturing memories on your camera during a family vacation, the SWIFT PRO has you covered. The universal socket accommodates different plug types, making it a truly global adapter. No more worrying about compatibility issues or carrying multiple adapters for different countries. With the SWIFT PRO, you have the freedom to charge your devices anywhere in the world.

Swift Pro Kickstarter

Safety is a top priority when it comes to your electronic devices, and the SWIFT PRO understands this. Equipped with a twin fuse system, this adapter goes above and beyond to protect both you and your gadgets. You can have peace of mind knowing that your devices are safe from power surges or other electrical issues. The compact design of the SWIFT PRO not only makes it incredibly travel-friendly but also supports multiple transformer ways. It fits effortlessly into your bag, whether you’re carrying a backpack, a suitcase, or a purse. You won’t even notice it’s there until you need it, and when you do, it’s ready to deliver reliable power.

Investing in the SWIFT PRO 140W GaN travel adapter is more than just buying a gadget; it’s investing in your peace of mind. With this adapter by your side, you can embrace the freedom of traveling light and efficiently. No more stressing about dead batteries or searching for outlets in unfamiliar places. The SWIFT PRO allows you to charge smarter, not harder, so you can focus on what really matters: making the most out of your adventures and staying connected to what matters most.

If the Swift Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Swift Pro 140W GaN travel adapter project examine the promotional video below.

In a world where technology is increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, the SWIFT PRO 140W GaN travel adapter is not just a convenience; it’s a necessity. It’s your reliable companion, ensuring that your devices are always ready to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. Whether you’re exploring new cities, conducting business across borders, or simply staying connected with loved ones, the SWIFT PRO is there to support you every step of the way. So, embrace the power of effortless charging and unleash the full potential of your devices, no matter where your journey takes you.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the 140W GaN travel adapter, jump over to the official Swift Pro crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



