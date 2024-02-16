13 Awesome Safari Extensions for the Mac and iPhone

In this article we look at some awesome Safari extensions for your Mac and iPhone. Navigating the web can sometimes feel like an uphill battle, with every click bringing a new annoyance, from intrusive ads to stubborn videos that won’t play ball. If you’re a Safari user on Mac or iPhone, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a suite of extensions poised to transform your browsing experience into a seamless journey. The video below from Stephen Robles delves into 13 essential Safari extensions that cater to a variety of needs, from video playback enhancements to ad and cookie management, ensuring a more enjoyable and efficient online expedition.

Vidimote: Elevate your video-watching experience with advanced playback controls. This extension allows you to adjust video speed, manage volume, and even enjoy picture-in-picture mode on both your Mac and iPhone, making multitasking a breeze. OverPicture: Encounter a video that stubbornly refuses picture-in-picture mode? OverPicture comes to the rescue, enabling this feature with ease via a toolbar button or a handy keyboard shortcut, ensuring your video viewing is never hampered. Banish Login Screen: Exclusively for macOS users, Banish eliminates the nuisance of cookie consent banners and other pop-ups that block content, offering you a clutter-free browsing experience that lets you focus on what matters. Super Agent: This extension takes the hassle out of dealing with cookie consent pop-ups by automatically accepting or rejecting them based on your preferences, streamlining your web navigation. Noir: For those who prefer the comfort of dark mode, Noir forces websites to adopt this eye-friendly theme, even if they don’t natively support it. This is especially beneficial in low-light conditions or when using devices like the Apple Vision Pro. Vinegar: Tired of YouTube’s clunky embedded player? Vinegar replaces it with a streamlined HTML5 player, offering a no-frills interface and essential controls for a distraction-free viewing experience. Honey: Who doesn’t love a good deal? Honey scours the internet for the best coupons and deals while you shop online, also providing valuable insights like price history graphs and comparisons across retailers. Mapper: If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you might prefer using Apple Maps for navigation. Mapper automatically redirects Google Maps links to open in Apple Maps, seamlessly integrating with your device preferences. Achoo HTML Viewer: Web developers and curious minds alike will appreciate Achoo HTML, which allows you to view and interact with a webpage’s source code directly from Safari, offering a peek under the digital hood. Magic Lasso: Say goodbye to unwanted content and trackers while selectively whitelisting sites to display ads. Magic Lasso balances ad-blocking with support for the sites you love. Anybox: Organizing web links becomes a cinch with Anybox, allowing you to save, tag, and comment on links for easy retrieval across devices, ensuring your digital collections are always at your fingertips. Bear: Seamlessly integrate your web browsing with Bear, a note-taking app that lets you save and organize web content, including full-page captures and images, directly into your notes. Wayback Machine: Ever wondered what a website looked like years ago? The Wayback Machine extension grants you access to the historical archive of web pages, allowing you to dive into the digital past with a simple click.

These extensions not only enhance functionality but also personalize your web browsing, tailoring it to your preferences and needs. By incorporating these tools into your Safari setup, you can mitigate common web annoyances, streamline your online activities, and enjoy a more pleasant and productive digital life.

Remember, managing these Safari extensions across different profiles and devices ensures a consistent and customized browsing experience, allowing you to find the perfect balance that suits your online habits. Explore these extensions and discover how they can elevate your Safari usage on both Mac and iPhone.

Source Stephen Robles



