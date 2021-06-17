QNAP Dual-port 100GbE network card $927

QNAP has this week announced the availability of its new 100GbE network card in the form of the QXG-100G2SF-E810, featuring an Intel Ethernet Controller E810 and PCIe 4.0. The QNAP Dual-port 100GbE network card provides up to 100 Gbps bandwidth for QNAP network attached storage or Windows and Linux systems.

QNAP describes the 100GbE network card as the “perfect match for unleashing the full potential of QNAP’s TS-h2490FU NVMe all-flash storage that can be paired with high-speed switches for high-performance, low-latency data centers. QNAP’s flagship 24-bay TS-h2490FU NVMe all-flash storage features a PCIe Gen 4 x16 slot that allows the QXG-100G2SF-E810 to fully realize 100 Gbps performance”.

“The QXG-100G2SF-E810 redefines ultra-high-speed networking with 100 Gbps connectivity,” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Users can also configure network redundancy to achieve network failover via the switch for continuous service and high availability.” The QXG-100G2SF-E810 is ideal for I/O-intensive and latency-sensitive virtualization and data centers, and boosts network efficiency with the support of iWARP/RDMA and SR-IOV (coming soon). When used in a server or workstation, it supports Windows Server (2016 or 2019) and Linux platforms (Drivers required).”

Features and specifications for the QXG-100G2SF-E810 network card include:

Model:QXG-100G2SF-E810

Dual-port 100 GbE network expansion card

Controller: Intel E810-CAM2 (Driver required)

Connector: QSFP28

PCIe interface: PCIe 4.0 x16 (backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 x16)

Transmission rates: 100Gbps

Maximum total bandwidth: 100Gbps

Supported operating systems: QTS 4.5.2 / QuTS hero h4.5.2 (or later; recommend an upgrade to the latest version); Linux (Driver required)

Supported QNAP NAS: Models with PCIe slot(s) (1 free slot required)

Bracket: Low-profile bracket pre-installed; full-height bracket is bundled

Port and cable: QSFP28 DAC cable or QSFP28 OPTIC transceiver

Package Content: 1 x Network card; 1 x QIG; 2 x Brackets

EAN: 4713213519141

UPC: 885022021345

Source : QNAP

