QNAP Dual-Port 25 GbE network card $307

QNAP network attached storage owners looking to upgrade their network connectivity may be interested in a new QNAP Dual-Port 25 GbE network card which is now available to purchase priced at $307. With two 25 GbE ports, the QXG-25G2SF-CX6 supports up to 50 Gbps when used in a Port Trunking configuration, offering a solution for the most demanding storage environments, where intensive data transfer is continually needed.

Once installed drivers will be required when using the QXG-25G2SF-CX6 in Windows and Linux, although with drivers and not required when the QXG-25G2SF-CX6 is installed in a QNAP NAS with QTS 4.5.2/ QuTS hero h4.5.2 (or later).

“With SR-IOV and RoCE support, where a network can be accessed directly in RAM, VMware virtualization environments can greatly benefit from reduced latency and enhanced performance and efficiency. The QXG-25G2SF-CX6 is perfectly suited for QNAP NAS solutions such as the TS-h3088XU-RP All-Flash NAS to take full advantage of the incredible bandwidth potential. You can also consider pairing the QXG-25G2SF-CX6 with a QNAP Switch to build a budget-friendly high-speed network environment.”

Specifications of the QNAP Dual-Port 25 GbE network card :

Controller: NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Lx

Connector: SFP28

PCIe interface: PCIe Gen4 x8 (backwards compatible with Gen3 and Gen2)

Transmission rates: 25Gbps/10Gbps

Supported operating systems: QTS/QuTS hero (we recommend using the latest version); Windows (Driver required); Linux (Driver required)

Supported QNAP NAS: Models with at least one free PCIe slot

Bracket: Low-profile bracket pre-installed; full-height and specialized (for selected QNAP NAS) brackets are bundled

Port and cable: SFP28 DAC cable (1.5M) or SFP28 OPTIC Transceiver

Supports 25G SerDes (NRZ)

The more details in full specifications jump over to the QNAP Accessory store by following the link below.

Source : QNAP

