10 Things You May Not Know About iOS 18

iOS 18 introduces a suite of features aimed at enhancing user experience, customization, and accessibility. This update brings significant improvements to core apps, introduces innovative interaction methods, and provides users with more control over their devices. Let’s take a detailed look at the key updates you need to know.

1. Enhanced Phone App

The Phone app in iOS 18 has undergone a major overhaul, making it more efficient and user-friendly. One of the most notable additions is the ability to search through recent calls. This feature allows you to quickly locate specific call logs, saving you time when trying to find a particular conversation or contact.

Additionally, you can now add contacts directly from the dialer. This streamlines the process of creating new contacts, eliminating the need to navigate to the Contacts app. The Phone app also introduces number suggestions based on your existing contacts, making it easier to find the right person to call.

Search through recent calls

Add contacts directly from the dialer

Number suggestions based on contacts

2. Customizable Lock Screen

iOS 18 takes lock screen customization to new heights. You can now set buttons on the lock screen to launch any app of your choice. This feature provides quick access to your most frequently used applications, saving you time and effort.

Moreover, the lock screen now integrates with shortcuts, allowing for even more personalized functionality. You can create custom shortcuts and assign them to lock screen buttons, turning your lock screen into a powerful productivity tool.

Set buttons to launch any app

Integration with shortcuts for personalized functionality

3. Revamped Button Animations

Button animations have been redesigned in iOS 18 to provide visual feedback for button presses. This feature is particularly beneficial for upcoming iPhone models that feature solid-state buttons. The new animations offer a more tactile experience, making interactions with your device more intuitive and responsive.

The revamped button animations contribute to a more immersive user experience, providing visual cues that align with the physical interaction of pressing buttons.

4. Action Button Customization

iOS 18 introduces the ability to customize the action button to perform various control center functions. You can now assign frequently used settings, such as toggling Wi-Fi, adjusting screen brightness, or accessing other control center options, to the action button.

This customization feature allows you to tailor your device to your specific needs, making it more convenient to access the settings you use most often. By assigning your preferred functions to the action button, you can streamline your interactions with your iPhone.

5. Background Media Recording

One of the standout features in iOS 18 is the ability to record videos while playing media in the background. This feature can be enabled through the camera settings, allowing you to capture important moments without interrupting your media playback.

Whether you’re listening to music, watching a video, or engaging with any other media, you can now seamlessly record videos simultaneously. This enhancement provides a more fluid and uninterrupted user experience, ensuring you don’t miss out on capturing memorable moments.

6. Music Haptics

iOS 18 introduces an innovative feature called Music Haptics, which provides haptic feedback synchronized with music playback. This feature can be accessed under the hearing settings and adds a tactile dimension to your auditory experience.

With Music Haptics enabled, you can feel the rhythm and beat of your favorite songs through subtle vibrations. This immersive feature enhances the overall music listening experience, making it more engaging and enjoyable.

7. Eye Tracking Technology

iOS 18 brings eye tracking technology to the iPhone, allowing you to control your device using eye movements. This groundbreaking feature opens up new possibilities for interaction and accessibility.

To ensure accurate tracking, a calibration process is required. Once calibrated, you can navigate your iPhone, select items, and perform various actions using your eyes. This feature is particularly beneficial for users with mobility impairments, providing an alternative way to interact with their devices.

8. Power On/Off Sounds

iOS 18 introduces sounds for powering on and off your device. These sounds can be enabled under the audio and visual settings, adding an auditory cue to the power cycle.

The power on/off sounds provide an additional layer of feedback, confirming that your device has been successfully turned on or off. This feature is especially useful for users with visual impairments, offering an auditory indication of the device’s power state.

9. Enhanced Message Reactions

Messaging in iOS 18 gets a boost with enhanced reactions. You can now use stickers and emojis to react to messages, adding a fun and expressive way to communicate.

When reacting to a message, you can choose from a list of recently used stickers and emojis or access the full array of options. This feature allows you to convey your emotions and thoughts more effectively, making messaging more engaging and interactive.

10. Improved Photo Album Navigation

iOS 18 brings improvements to photo album navigation, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. You can now swipe to switch between albums, providing a seamless way to browse through your photo collections.

The enhanced photo browsing experience makes it easier to find and view your photos. With smooth transitions and responsive navigation, exploring your photo library becomes a more enjoyable and efficient process.

Summary

iOS 18 offers a wide range of new features and enhancements that elevate the user experience, customization options, and accessibility features of your iPhone. From significant improvements to core apps like Phone and Messages to innovative features like eye tracking technology and music haptics, this update makes your device more powerful, intuitive, and tailored to your needs.

Whether you’re a power user seeking advanced customization options or someone who values simplicity and ease of use, iOS 18 has something to offer. The enhanced lock screen customization, background media recording, and improved photo album navigation cater to different user preferences and requirements.

Furthermore, the introduction of eye tracking technology and the inclusion of power on/off sounds demonstrate Apple’s commitment to accessibility. These features make the iPhone more inclusive and accessible to a wider range of users, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of this powerful device.

As you explore the top 10 features of iOS 18, you’ll discover a more refined and personalized user experience. From the moment you power on your iPhone to the time you engage with your favorite apps and features, iOS 18 offers a seamless and intuitive interface that adapts to your needs. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new iOS 18 features that are coming to the iPhone before its release in September.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals