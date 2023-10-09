10 essential tips for Apple Watch users in watchOS 10

The Apple Watch has become an indispensable gadget for many, offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, with the release of watchOS 10, the device has gained many new features designed to make your life even more convenient.

The video below from Apple shows us 10 awesome tips for watchOS 10 and the Apple Watch, whether you’re a seasoned Apple Watch user or a newcomer, these 10 tips will help you make the most out of your smartwatch experience.

Flashlight in Control Center

Ever found yourself in need of a quick light source? Your Apple Watch has got you covered. Simply press the side button to access the Control Center and tap the flashlight icon. You’ll have options for a steady white light, a flashing white light, and even a steady red light for various situations.

Pinning Widgets

Widgets are a quick way to access important information. With watchOS 10, you can pin your favorite widgets to the top of your Smart Stack. To do this, scroll down using the Digital Crown and hold the widget you wish to pin. This ensures that your most-used widgets are always within easy reach.

Locating Your iPhone

Misplacing your iPhone can be stressful, but your Apple Watch can help you find it in no time. Open the Control Center and tap the ‘Ping iPhone’ button. For added visibility, holding down the button will also make your iPhone flash, making it easier to locate.

Remote Photography

Your Apple Watch can serve as a remote control for your iPhone’s camera. Frame your shot using the Apple Watch as a viewfinder and tap the shutter button to capture the perfect moment. This feature is especially useful for group photos or capturing scenes from a distance.

Apple Watch Mirroring

Ever wished to view your Apple Watch display on a larger screen? Navigate to iPhone Settings > Accessibility > Apple Watch Mirroring. This feature allows you to view your Apple Watch interface directly on your iPhone, offering a more detailed look at your apps and notifications.

Water Lock Feature

If you’re a swimmer, you’ll appreciate the Water Lock feature. It automatically activates when you’re swimming to prevent accidental taps. To manually enable it, go to the Control Center and tap the Water Lock icon. To deactivate, simply press and hold the Digital Crown.

Multiple Timers

Multitasking has never been easier thanks to the ability to set multiple timers on your Apple Watch. Whether you’re cooking, exercising, or working on a project, you can keep track of different activities without breaking a sweat.

Screenshots

Capturing a screenshot on your Apple Watch is straightforward. Press the Digital Crown and the side button simultaneously, and the image will be saved to your photo library. This is a convenient way to save important information or share your activity achievements.

Song Identification

Heard a catchy tune and wondered what it is. Just ask Siri directly from your Apple Watch. You’ll get the song title and artist in seconds, allowing you to add it to your playlist effortlessly.

Voice Dictation for Texts

Replying to text messages is a breeze with voice dictation. Tap the text field in a Message conversation and then tap the Dictation button. Speak your reply, and it will be converted to text, ready to be sent.

These are just a few of the many features that watchOS 10 brings to the Apple Watch you can find out more information about all of the features that Apple introduced with their watchOS 10 update over at their website.

Source & Image Credit: Apple



