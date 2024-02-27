10 Awesome Tips to Improve Your iPhone Experience

Navigating the digital world with an iPhone can be both exhilarating and, at times, a tad frustrating. But you’ll be pleased to know that there are numerous tricks up the sleeve of this device designed to enhance your user experience significantly. The video below from Proper Honest Tech walks us through 10 tips that we can use to improve our iPhone experience.

Whether it’s battling with awkward selfie angles or grappling with managing storage, the solutions are simpler than you might think. Here, we delve into ten practical tips that promise to refine your iPhone usage, making it more intuitive and tailored to your lifestyle.

1. Master the Art of Perfect Selfies

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling with uncomfortable hand angles while taking selfies, the timer feature in your Camera app is your new best friend. Setting a short countdown gives you the freedom to position your phone in a more stable and flattering angle. Say goodbye to awkward selfies and hello to picture-perfect shots every time.

2. Video Orientation Made Easy

Captured a momentous video only to discover it’s in the wrong orientation? Fret not. The Photos app houses powerful editing tools that allow you to correct the orientation of your videos after they’ve been captured. This means you can always ensure your memories look just the way you intended, without the need for third-party apps.

3. Streamline Photo Access

For those moments when you can’t seem to locate your recently saved photos, the “Recents” album in the Photos app is a godsend. It bypasses the default sorting by capture date, making it a breeze to find your newest images without sifting through your entire library.

4. Effortless Document Scanning and Sharing

Sharing high-quality scans of documents through messaging apps has never been easier, thanks to the Notes app. This built-in feature lets you scan documents directly into your conversations, ensuring your shared documents are both legible and professional.

5. Minimize Interruptions During Screen Time

Phone calls interrupting your screen activity can be a major annoyance. By changing incoming call notifications to banners, you minimize disruption, allowing you to continue your activity uninterrupted until you’re ready to answer or decline the call.

6. Simplify Charging with Anker Integration

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station and Power Bank featured in the video offer a seamless solution for charging your Apple devices on the go. This integration simplifies the charging process, ensuring your devices stay powered without the hassle of cords and cables. There are many other similar devices available from other manufacturers as well.

7. Bring Back the Home Button

Missing the tactile feedback of a Home button? Enable AssistiveTouch and customize it to function as a virtual Home button. This feature provides a convenient way to navigate your device, offering a customizable menu that includes your most-used functions.

8. Quick QR Code Scanning

Adding the Code Scanner to your Control Center makes scanning QR codes a swift affair. This tip is especially useful in today’s digital age, where QR codes are increasingly becoming the gateway to menus, websites, and more.

9. Manage Storage Efficiently

Running out of storage space can halt your digital life to a standstill. Manage your storage smartly by offloading unused apps, optimizing photo storage, and heeding the iPhone’s storage recommendations. These steps help ensure you always have space for what matters most.

10. Adjusting Torch Brightness

Need to adjust your flashlight’s brightness? It’s as simple as accessing the Control Center. For those with an Apple Watch, controlling the flashlight’s brightness becomes even more discreet, providing an added layer of convenience.

Each of these tips is designed to address some of the iPhone’s most common user grievances, enhancing the overall experience by making the device more intuitive and personalized to your needs. Embrace these tweaks and watch as your iPhone becomes not just a gadget, but a more integrated and efficient part of your daily life.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals