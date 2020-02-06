ZTE will take part in MWC as planned

Yesterday we heard that ZTE may be withdrawing from MWC 2020 later this month due to the coronavirus and now the company has revealed that they will take part in Mobile World Congress as planned.

The company will put measures in place to make sure that all of their employees are looked after and there is no risk to them travelling to the conference. You can see an official statement from them below.

With the theme of “Towards 5G Business Success”, ZTE will participate in MWC20 Barcelona as planned, showcasing comprehensive #5G end-to-end solutions and a wide variety of 5G devices.

ZTE will be committed to demonstrating its outstanding achievements in 5G innovations and end-to-end 5G solutions from the two dimensions of “5G Networking Practice” and “5G Business Exploration”, and will share our expertise and success stories in the global 5G network construction arena. ZTE’s booth at Mobile World Congress20 Barcelona is in 3F30, Hall 3, FIRA GRAN VIA.

After the novel coronavirus outbreak, in addition to responding actively and organizing resources to ensure telecommunication service in the affected areas, ZTE always put the health of our employees and customers as priority. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.

We will have more details about what ZTE has planned for Mobile World Congress later this month.

Source ZTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals