ZTE is skipping MWC 2020 due to coronavirus

Earlier we heard that LG would not be attending Mobile World Congress due to the recent coronavirus outbreak and now ZTE has also revealed that they are pulling out of the event.

Mobile World Congress takes place in Barcelona, Spain later this month and ZTE have now announced that will now not be attending.

It makes sense for these companies to not attend the event, as it could put their employees at risk with unnecessary travel when there is the virus outbreak in China.

MWC is going ahead between the 24th and 27th of February and the GSMA has issued a statement about the virus and its plans to make the event as safe as possible for people, you can see more information at the link below.

Source GSMA, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals