LG withdrawing from MWC due to coronavirus

Mobile World Congress kicks off later this month and LG has announced that it is withdrawing from the conference and that it will not be exhibiting this year.

This is due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, LG has decided that it would be safer for its employees if they did not travel to MWC due to the outbreak.

LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China.

With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised.

LG has also announced that it will be holding its own press events to reveal its new range of 2020 mobile devices. Exactly when these will take place has not been revealed as yet.

Source LG

