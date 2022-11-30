ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ smartphone unveiled

ZTE has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+, the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor, it also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage, the handset comes with a microSD card slot and there is also a 4510 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The new ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel primary camera for photos and videos, there is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new ZTE Voyage 40 Pro+ will come in two colors, Twilight Grey and Sky Blue, the handset is now up for pre-order in China. The device will go on sale in China on the 12th of December and it will retail for CNY 2,200 which is about $305 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





