ZTE Axon 40 SE Android smartphone unveiled

ZTE has launched its latest Android smartphone, the ZTE Axon 40 SE and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by a Unisoc T618 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage, then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The ZTE Axon 40 SE comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 22.5W fast charging, the handset will be available in a choice of two colors, black and blue.

The new ZTE Axon 40 SE is now available to buy in Mexico for MXN 5,999, this is about $298 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when the device will be available in more countries.

Source GSM Arena



