Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ZTE Axon 40 SE Android smartphone unveiled

By

ZTE Axon 40 SE

ZTE has launched its latest Android smartphone, the ZTE Axon 40 SE and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by a Unisoc T618 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage, then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The ZTE Axon 40 SE comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 22.5W fast charging, the handset will be available in a choice of two colors, black and blue.

The new ZTE Axon 40 SE is now available to buy in Mexico for MXN 5,999, this is about $298 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when the device will be available in more countries.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets