ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition launched

ZTE has launched a new version of its Axon 40 Ultra smartphone, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition, and the handset gets some upgrades over the original device.

The new Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution of 2480 x 116 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and you can choose from 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on this handset.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 64-megapixel standard camera.

The handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 80W fast charging which should be able to charge the device quickly.

ZTE has said that their new smartphone will start chipping in China on the 6th of December, the 12GB of RAM and 512GB model cost CNY 5,900 which is about $825. The 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage model will retail for CNY 7,700 which is about $1075 at the current exchange rate.

Source Fone Arena, GSM Arena





