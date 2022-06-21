ZTE Axon 40 Ultra now available to buy

ZTE has announced that its new Axon 40 Ultra smartphone is now available to buy, the handset will retail for £709 in the UK $799 in the USA, and €829 in Europe.

The handset was made official earlier this month and from today the device is available to purchase worldwide.

The Axon 40 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 nGen 1 and there is a range of storage and RAM options available.

These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Axon 40 Ultra also comes with a range of high-end cameras, these include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies and the handset has a 5000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

You can find out more details about the new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone over at the ZTE website at the link below.

Source ZTE

