ZTE Axon 30S smartphone get official

ZTE has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the ZTE Axon 30S and the handset is launching in China.

The device is apparently an updated version of the ZTE Axon 30 and the handset comes with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass.

Other specifications on the new ZTE Axon 30S smartphone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 87 mobile processor and the handset has two RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and from 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and four cameras on the rear. On the front of the device 3there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The ZTE Axon 30S also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging, it will also come with Android 12 and MyOS 12. Prices for the handset will start at CNY 1,698 which is about $238.

Source GSM Arena



