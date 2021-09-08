ZTE Axon 30 launches globally from September 9th

ZTE has announced that the open sale of their ZTE Axon 30 smartphone will start tomorrow, the handset will retail for $499 in the US,€499 in the Europe and £429 in the UK.

The new ZTE Axon 30 features a Snapdragon 870 5G processor and it comes with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The device has a range of cameras including a single Selfie camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera which is hidden under the display.

With the continuous innovation of under-display camera technology, ZTE managed to overcome handful of technical challenges and conducted innovative improvements in 6 core fields, including special pixel matrix, unique driver circuits, independent display chip, front camera, in-house selfie algorithm, and larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera. Supported by these upgrades, the invisibility of the front camera and the display performance has been even further enhanced, taking a great leap to provide a better experience for users.

You can find out more details about the new ZTA Axon 30 smartphone over at the ZTE website at the link below.

Source ZTE

