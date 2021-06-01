Here is another look at the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G smartphone (Video)

The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out more details about the device. We recently saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have another one.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and features of the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G smartphone.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some impressive specifications, this includes a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

You can also choose between 256GB and 1TB of storage and the device features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display which has a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is equipped with a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls on the front, on the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel wide, 64 megapixel ultra wide, 64 megapixel portrait and an 8 megapixel periscope camera. The handset also comes with Android 11 and it features a 3600 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

