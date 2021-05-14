ZTE Axon 30 Ultra gets unboxed (Video)

The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra was made official last month and now we get to find out more details about the handset in an unboxing video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and its range of features lets find out some more details about it.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Axon 30 Ultra comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The device has a range of high end cameras, these include a 16 megapixel selfie camera, plus, 64 megapixel wide angle camera, 64 megapixel ultrawide, a 64 megapixel portrait camera and an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

As yet there are no details on how much the handset will cost when it launches in the UK, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals