ZTE Axon 30 Ultra smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra smartphone, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has a range of high end cameras including a 64 megapixel wide angle camera, 64 megapixel ultrawide, a 64 megapixel portrait camera and an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, the handset comes with Android 11 and MyOS 11.

Source ZTE

