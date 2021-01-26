ZTE Axon 20 5G under display selfie camera shown off on video

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone was made official recently, it is one of the first devices to feature an under the display Selfie camera.

Marquess Brownlee has been testing out the new ZTE Axon 20 5G and its unique Selfie camera and we get to find out what it is like in a new video.

The under display Selfie camera certainly looks interesting from the video and it will be interesting to see how this is developed over the next few years.

The handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution. Processing is provided by a Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage .

The front Selfie camera comes with 32 megapixels and on the back there is a quad camera setup with includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

