Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



ZTE Axon 20 5G launched globally

By

ZTE Axon 20 5G

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G is now available to buy globally, the handset is available in a ramnge of countries and it costs $449 in the USA, €449 in Europe and £419 in the UK.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage .

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup with includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.