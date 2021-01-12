ZTE Axon 20 5G launched globally

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G is now available to buy globally, the handset is available in a ramnge of countries and it costs $449 in the USA, €449 in Europe and £419 in the UK.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage .

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup with includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source GSM Arena

