ZTE Axon 20 5G to launch in four colors

Last week we saw an official render of the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone and now we have some more details on the handset.

The photo above was posted online by ZTE and it shows that the handset will be available in a total of four colors, black, purple, gold and blue.

The handset is rumored to come with a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a choice of 6 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and three storage options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Other rumored specifications on the handset will include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and four rear cameras which will include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel macro camera.

We will have full details about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G when it official unveiled by ZTE on the 1st of September.

Source GSM Arena

