ZTE Axon 20 5G shown off in official render

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G will be made official at a press event on the 1st of September and now we get our first look at this new device in an official render.

The photo above was posted online by the company’s president of mobile devices, Ni Fei and it confirms some of the handsets specifications.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will come with a quad camera setup on the back, the main camera is said to come with 64 megapixels, plus an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel macro camera. The front camera is rumored to feature a 32 megapixel sensor.

Other rumored specifications on the handset will include a Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a choice of 6 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and three storage options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. We will have full details about the devie when it gets official on September the 1st.

