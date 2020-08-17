ZTE Axon 20 5G launching September 1st

We recently heard some details about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone and now ZTE has confirmed that the handset will launch on the 1st of September 2020.

Previously it was revealed that the new ZTE Axon 20 5G would come with an under the display selfie camera, the display on the handset will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

As yet we do not know what processor will be used for the device, we do know that it will come with three RAM options, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and three storage options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

We also have some details on what cameras the handset will use, the under display camera on the device will feature a 32 megapixel sensor. On the rear of the handset there will be a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will come with a 4120 mAh battery and it will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and white, we will have more information on the 1st of September.

Source Myfixguide

