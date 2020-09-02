ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing lots about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone, the handset is now official and it comes with an under the display Selfie camera.

The handset is equipped with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

Under the display there is a 32 megapixel Selfie camera which as you can see from the photos is hidden from view.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. The handset also comes with a 4220 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

It features Android 10 and ZTE;s Mifavor 10.5 UI, plus four rear cameras that include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a two megapixel depth camera.

Prices for the handset will start at CNY 2,198 which is about $322, as yet there are no details on whether it will launch outside of China.

Source GSM Arena

