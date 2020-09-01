ZTE Axon 20 5G gets benchmarked ahead of official launch

We have been hearing rumors about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone for some time and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some more details about the handset.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM, plus Android 10.

There are also rumored to be other models with 8GB and 12GB of RAM, plus three storage sizes, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Other rumored specifications include Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a choice of 6 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and three storage options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. We should have more details later as it is due to be made official today.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

