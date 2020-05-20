ZTE Axon 11 SE appears on TENAA

It looks like ZTE are getting ready to launch a new version of their Axon 11 smartphone, the ZTE Axon 11 SE which has recently been spotted on TENAA.

TENAA is China’s equivalent of the FCC and the handset will come with a 6.53 inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution.

The handset will come with an octa core processor clocked at 2GHz and it will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There will also be a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, the handset will also come with a 3900 mAh battery.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE will feature a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

