ZTE Axon 11 5G now available in China

ZTE Axon 11 5G

The ZTE Axon 11 5G was announced earlier this month and now the handset is available to buy in China, there are a choice of different models available.

The Axon 11 5G comes with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display that features  a Full HD+ resolution and a a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with a choicer of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G features a range of high end cameras, this includes four rear cameras with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and the device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Pricing starts at CNT 2,698 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

