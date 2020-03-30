ZTE Axon 11 5G now available in China

The ZTE Axon 11 5G was announced earlier this month and now the handset is available to buy in China, there are a choice of different models available.

The Axon 11 5G comes with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with a choicer of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G features a range of high end cameras, this includes four rear cameras with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and the device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Pricing starts at CNT 2,698 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

Source Playfuldroid

