ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone gets official

The new ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone has been made official and the handset is equipped with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display that features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with a choicer of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and it comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage. The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and quick charge 4.0, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the ZTE Axon 11 5G there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls on the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup. The quad cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Pricing for the new ZTE Axon 11 5G  will start at CNT 2,698 which is about $380 at the current exchange rate.

