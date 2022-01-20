Zoom65 mechanical gaming keyboard $179

The engineers at Meletrix have this month launched their new mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the Zoom65 available as a kit or fully assembled. Priced at $179 the mechanical keyboard features an electrostatic coated aluminium case, with a “glittery finish” and features multiple layouts in one board supporting ANSI, ISO, split spacebar, back space and more.

Together with a proven gasket design and PCB/Plate with flex cuts which offer a softer, bouncier typing experience that leaves fingers less fatigued say its creators. Simba Hua, the designer, and Founder of Wuque Studio and Meletrix explains a little more:

“A custom keyboard is really expensive as they usually have an aluminum or brass case. Even the switch under every keycap can cost as high as $1 USD each. A custom keyboard that offers a similar experience to Zoom65 can cost over 500 USD. After making several keyboards and keyboard parts under our Wuque Studio brand we realized there are a lot of people out there who likes what a custom keyboard looks, feels, and sounds, but do not have time to research, learn and apply those newly learned skills and time to build their own. So we decided to make a consumer-friendly custom keyboard for everyone.”

Zoom65 mechanical keyboard

“Meletrix Zoom65 is an enthusiast level board for everyone. Born with the gene of its parent brand Wuque Studio, a professional custom keyboard studio who has brought popular boards to the enthusiasts’ community, Meletrix Zoom65 is equipped with most important aspects a high-end custom keyboard should have. Meletrix is on a mission to provide the same luxury, quality, and user experience to the masses at a very affordable price. Its flagship product, the Zoom65, is a mechanical keyboard that appeals to both newcomers and seasoned veterans in the hobby. Born under the parent brand Wuque Studio, Meletrix has taken a simple yet groundbreaking approach to elevate the traditional mechanical keyboard for everyday consumers.”

“The first edition, Olivia, features a very popular keycap set that was previously available in limited quantities. The revolutionary keyboard exudes modern luxury with beautifully colored keys, a sleek electrostatic coated aluminum casing, multiple layouts for a variety of needs, and a fully customizable experience to ensure a truly unique product for each user. The Zoom65 is transforming the typing experience to optimize the senses of sight, touch, and sound all wrapped in one cutting-edge product to offset the impacts of prolonged typing and screen time. Catering to all demographics and proficiency levels, the Zoom65 Olivia is available as a build-it-yourself kit, or fully assembled and ready to use.”

