DytSpectrumOwl desktop thermal analyser for PCBs, phone repairs and more

The researchers and engineers at DytSpectrumOwl have created a new desktop thermal analyser perfect for checking the quality and consistency of your PCBs. Designed for engineers and businesses that specialise in mobile phone repairs, storage recovery and more the desktop spectrum analyser is the world’s first desktop circuit board thermal analyser say its creators.

Features of the DytSpectrumOwl thermal analyser include the ability to offer a variety of measurement tools: points, lines, rectangles, polygons, isometric partition maps, up to 16 color palettes, suitable for a wide variety of applications, multiple thermal imaging methods: dynamic temperature distribution, highlighted high-temperature regions, isotherms, a variety of temperature data display: high temperature, low temperature, average temperature together with a variety of temperature change curve displays: global temperature, 40 points of temperature measurement, 20 areas of temperature measurement and more.

Connect the thermal analyser to your Android phone

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $699 or £506 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

” This is an infrared thermal imaging analyzer for electrical hardware engineer R&D and troubleshooting instrument, this instrument will very show the detail of thermal distribution and locate the defect (short circuit, current leakage etc.) very quickly. Each high-temperature point on the circuit board may affect other devices or product performance, the thermal analyzer can solve the high temperature and temperature change for R&D, production, etc. ”

– On-line temperature analysis with real-time analysis of the temperature change at each point on the line.

– Curves available for real-time display of measured temperature data, supporting multi-time display: 1 minute, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes.

– CSV format data analysis for easy post-processing.

off-line analysis of infrared thermal images.

– Multi-dimension analysis of infrared thermal image, time, and temperature change.

– Isotherm analysis of temperature thermal imaging.

With the assumption that the DytSpectrumOwl crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the DytSpectrumOwl desktop thermal analyser project view the promotional video below.

“Connecting to your Android devices without a bracket, a hand-held thermal analyzer is here for you. Detects high and low-temperature spots not only on the circuit board but also precise location of heat loss and water leakage from your appliances for energy efficiency.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the desktop thermal analyser, jump over to the official DytSpectrumOwl crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

