Zoom is now bringing end to end encryption to all users

Zoom has been massively popular during the COVID-19 outreak and the company has now confirmed it will be adding end to end encryption for all users.

Previously Zoom had said that this feature would only be available to paid users, they have now decided to change this.

we have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform. This will enable us to offer E2EE as an advanced add-on feature for all of our users around the globe — free and paid — while maintaining the ability to prevent and fight abuse on our platform.

To make this possible, Free/Basic users seeking access to E2EE will participate in a one-time process that will prompt the user for additional pieces of information, such as verifying a phone number via a text message. Many leading companies perform similar steps on account creation to reduce the mass creation of abusive accounts. We are confident that by implementing risk-based authentication, in combination with our current mix of tools — including our Report a User function — we can continue to prevent and fight abuse.

This will definitely make Zoom more secure and it is good news that they are now adding the feature for all users.

Source MacRumors

