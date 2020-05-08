Zoom buys Keybase for end to end encryption

Zoom has become massively popular over the last few months, it has been the go to tool for people to use to contact each over over video.

The company has come under some criticism for its security, although it has made a number of changes to its software, it has now announced that it is buying Keybase, this will allow it to add end to end encryption to its platform.

We are proud to announce the acquisition of Keybase, another milestone in Zoom’s 90-day plan to further strengthen the security of our video communications platform. Since its launch in 2014, Keybase’s team of exceptional engineers has built a secure messaging and file-sharing service leveraging their deep encryption and security expertise. We are excited to integrate Keybase’s team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can reach current Zoom scalability.

This acquisition marks a key step for Zoom as we attempt to accomplish the creation of a truly private video communications platform that can scale to hundreds of millions of participants, while also having the flexibility to support Zoom’s wide variety of uses. Our goal is to provide the most privacy possible for every use case, while also balancing the needs of our users and our commitment to preventing harmful behavior on our platform. Keybase’s experienced team will be a critical part of this mission.

You can find out more details about the acquisition of Keybase over at the Zoom Blog at the link below.

Source Zoom, Techmeme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals