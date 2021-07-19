Zoom is buying Five9 for $14.7 billion

Zoom has announced that is is buying Five9 in an all stock transaction which is worth $14.7 billion, the deal will combine Five9’s Contact Center as a Service (“CCaaS”) solution with Zoom’s broad communications platform.

The company has said that this new acquisition will help its presence with enterprise customers and also ‘accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24 billion contact center market.’

“We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers,” said Eric S. Yuan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zoom. “Zoom is built on a core belief that robust and reliable communications technology enables interactions that build greater empathy and trust, and we believe that holds particularly true for customer engagement. Enterprises communicate with their customers primarily through the contact center, and we believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers. We are thrilled to join forces with the Five9 team, and I look forward to welcoming them to the Zoom family.”

