ZADAK SPARK DDR5 RGB 7200 MHz memory kits

ZADAK has this week introduced its new SPARK DDR5 RGB 7200 MHz memory kits announcing that kits available in 16 GB and 32 GB capacities and offering module speeds from 4800 MHz all the way up to 7200 MHz will be available before the end of 2021.

“DDR5 also features another important upgrade: power management is no longer handled by the motherboard, but by a PMIC (power management integrated circuit) on the module itself. While DDR4 modules consume 1.2V, DDR5 modules only require 1.1V. It sounds like a small difference, but over hours and days of gaming, it adds up to significant power savings. The PMIC also gives overclockers more options when it comes to tweaking settings.”

“ZADAK’s design engineers also gave this module a sleek, understated exterior combining gray brushed metal with a pure white heat dissipator. It fits well into the all-white or minimalist builds in the current market that are the rage with PC modders and enthusiasts. ZADAK has been working closely with motherboard manufacturers such as ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock to deliver unparalleled compatibility and stability, as well as top-notch overclocking potential with next-gen platforms from Intel and AMD. The memory modules will be on the market before the end of 2021.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet by ZADAK, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ZADAK : TPU

