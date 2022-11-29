Gigabyte Z690 motherboard receives instant 6 GHz technology via bios update

Gigabyte has this week announced its decision to extend the instant 6 GHz technology designed for Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors to the Z690 platform. Enabling owners of the latest Z690 motherboards to upgrade by simply updating their motherboard with the latest bios.

After which users can optimize their Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors to 6 GHz for the performance boost on single-core up to 3% explains Gigabyte. By carrying out the update to the bios users can stay with the existing Z690 platform as well as enjoy the performance enhancements of the new CPU. Gigabyte’s Instant 6GHz technology was previously exclusive to the Z790 platform.

Z690 auto overclocking

“GIGABYTE motherboards are notable for their exclusive VRM design, thermal design, and fine-tuning for convenience. To provide a superior user experience and maximum benefits to users, GIGABYTE brings Instant 6 GHz technology to the Z690 platform for those who use Intel 13th gen processor without upgrading to Z790 motherboards can also get a performance boost with ease. The BIOS support Instant 6 GHz technology of Z690 motherboards has been updated on the GIGABYTE official website, users can upgrade BIOS with Q-Flash or Q-Flash Plus to enjoy the innovative technology from GIGABYTE.”

