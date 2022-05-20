Gigabyte Z690I AORUS ULTRA Plus motherboard

PC makers looking for a new motherboard may be interested know that the Gigabyte Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS and Z690I AORUS ULTRA LITE motherboards are now available to purchase and have been specifically designed for “high-end computing and gaming platforms” says Gigabyte.

The Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS features Fins-Array II technology, 3rd gen heatpipe thermal design for the best power design and thermal management to unleash the extreme performance and optimized overclocking. While the more affordable Z690I AORUS ULTRA LITE comes with PCIe 3.0 and Wi-Fi 6 support and is available with both DDR5 and DDR4 support.

“The Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS gaming motherboard with Double Connect Technology (DCT) which continues the highlights of Z690I AORUS ULTRA, and adds PCB to 12 layers for optimized heat dissipation. These two models are launched in two SKUs of DDR4 and DDR5, and amazes users with full features of 10+1+2 phases digital power VRM design which each phase holding up to 105 amps by its Smart Power Stage design, improved thermal design, Intel Killer Wi-Fi AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5 Gbit Ethernet, and high quality audio. Meanwhile, GIGABYTE also provide users an economic option of Z690I AORUS ULTRA LITE with PCIe 3.0 and Wi-Fi 6 supported.”

“Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS builds in Intel Killer Wi-Fi AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E controller with DCT (Double Connect technology ), which supports multiple Wi-Fi radios and set division task for gaming and others. Instead of spectrum congestion due to single connection, 2.4 GHz &5/6 GHz Wi-Fi bands can be connected simultaneously, which the faster 6 GHz band is prioritized for gaming while using the 2.4 GHz band for other task.

It also detects and prioritizes gaming traffic to drive down on-line gaming latency, as well as provides smoother gaming and VR experience. In comparison to the 802.11ac 1×1 network, Wi-Fi 6E DC delivers 7 times high-speed throughput. Along with 2.5 Gb Ethernet, Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS provides the most complete and flexible network options.”

