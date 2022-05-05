Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard assists new DDR5-10022 overclocking record

Gigabyte has announced this week that its Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 12900K processor and liquid nitrogen cooling system has been used to set the world’s overclocking records of DDR5 at 10022.

” The Shielded Memory Routing, SMD memory DIMMs, and comprehensive DDR5 memory overclocking BIOS setting enhance overclocking stability as well. Meanwhile, the built-in overclocking kit design on the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches and voltage detection functions that many overclockers use during overclocking adjustments. This kit allows overclockers to adjust settings more conveniently through these shortcut functions, easily break the limit, and achieve better overclocking results.”

Overclocking record

” GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS TACHYON motherboard designed by world-famous overclocker equips with plenty functions exclusively for extreme overclockers, which promise overclockers higher scores with easier operation, establishing GIGABYTE’s leading role in overclocking on the Z690 motherboards.

This DDR5 world record set by GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS TACHYON has been validated by HWBOT—the world famous overclocking records verification website, which indicates that overclocker HiCookie has set the leading record at 5011 MHz (DDR5-10022) using single DDR5 AORUS RGB memory stick with core i9 12900K on his self-designed Z690 AORUS TACHYON motherboard in the DDR5 memory overclocking competition.”

“GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclockers exclusively for overclocking demands with the consistency from previous generation as well as GIGABYTE’s widely recognized endurance and stability, Z690 AORUS TACHYON adopts 15+1+2 direct phases power supply, which each of them can hold up to 105 amps with its Smart Power Stage design to provide comprehensive power management.

The VRM area implements a full tantalum capacitor matrix with better transient response and less mechanical interference, which can improve the stability of power supply and overclocking.”

Source : TPU

