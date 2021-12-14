You can donate your spare Sky Mobile data to the NSPCC

Sky Mobile has announced that its customers can donate their spare mobile data to the NSPCC, customers can donate this date from today until the 22nd of December.

When the data is donated, Sky Mobile will convert it to cash and they are hoping to reach 144,000 GB of donations which would be enough o find two days of the NSPCC’s Childline.

With the festive season in full swing, minds have turned to planning this year’s festivities. Whilst Christmas has always been the season of giving, this year it seems that giving back will be taking centre stage, with positive sentiment towards festive charity donations up 35% in the past 6 months, compared to this time last year[i]. What’s more, there’s also been a 64% increase in people donating via their mobile device.

This Christmas, Sky Mobile has teamed up with leading children’s charity, the NSPCC, and is asking customers to help fund its vital Childline service over the Christmas period. All customers need to do is donate their spare data, which Sky Mobile will then turn into a monetary donation for the charity.

Mike McGrath, Head of Partnerships at the NSPCC says: “We know that for many children Christmas can be really tough. It can be especially difficult for those who are struggling with their mental health or are in homes that are unsafe. Last year we saw a record number of children get in touch with us about loneliness.

You can find out more information over at the Sky website at the link below.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals