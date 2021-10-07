Sky Glass is a new 4K streaming TV from Sky

Sky has announced its is launching a new streaming TV in the UK and Europe called Sky Glass and the device comes with everything you need built in to watch Sky TV and a range of streaming services.

There will be three different screen sizes available at launch, a 43 inch TV, 55 inch TV and a 65 inch TV and Sky will offer all of these for a monthly payment.

The Sky Glass 43 inch model will cost £13 a month, you will need a Sky TV subscription on top of this so it will cost you £39 a month. The 55 inch model will cost £17 a month plus the Sky subscription and the 65 inch model £21 a month.

Sky has also revealed the full pricing for each TV, the 43 inch model will cost £649, the 55 inch model £849 and the 65 inch model £1049.

Sky partnered with Map Project Office, one of world’s leading design agencies, to create the elegant design. Sky Glass comes in a choice of three sizes (Small 43”, Medium 55” and Large 65”) and five rich colours. Choose from Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink, or Anthracite black, with matching remotes and customisable speaker fascias for extra personalisation. It has a mounting bracket cleverly integrated into the TV, or a sleek colour matched stand. With a single wire and just one plug, Sky Glass makes clutter a thing of the past, while the woven acoustic mesh used to optimise sound performance and millimetre-perfect perforations help Sky Glass sound as good as it looks.

You can find out more details about the new Sky Glass 4K streaming TV over at Sky at the link below, it will be available from the 18th of October.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals