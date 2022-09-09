YouTube Player for Education unveiled

Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments.

This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more.

Next year, qualified creators can begin offering free or paid Courses to provide in-depth, structured learning experiences for viewers. Viewers who choose to buy a Course can watch the video ad-free and play it in the background. Courses will arrive first in the United States and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries.

“Learning a new skill, like how to code, can be so difficult — from knowing where to start to where to go next — it’s a lot for someone to do on their own, and it’s easy to get lost. On my YouTube channel, Coder Coder, I’ve helped millions of viewers learn how to code and stay motivated throughout their coding journey. I’m so excited to be able to offer my viewers Courses, to help bring more even structure to their learning, provide exclusive content and, ultimately, enable them to be even more successful in their careers.” – Jess Chan, YouTube Learning Creator and founder of Coder Coder

You can find out more details about the new YouTube Player for Education over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Souvik Banerjee

