YouTube Music launching new background listening feature

YouTube has announced that its YouTube Music service is launching a new free background listening feature, the feature will be launching in Canada on the 3rd of November.

Users of YouTube Music will be able to listening to music on their smartphone or tablet whilst doing other task on the device.

Today, we’re excited to announce that we will begin rolling out background listening to music listeners in Canada, free of charge, beginning on November 3, 2021!

This update will allow people to continue listening to YouTube Music while using other apps or when your screen is off. Within this, you can engage with the YouTube Music app through an exciting ad-supported, radio-like experience featuring the artists, songs, and albums you love, plus personalized mixes on shuffle—all without the hassle of having to keep the YouTube Music app open on your device.

As well as being able to listen to Music in the background you will also be able to listen to continuous radio stations and also shuffle personalized playlists and more.

This feature is only launching in Canada at first, Google are also expected to launch it is some more countries in the near future. As soon as we find out when the feature will land in the USA and the UK and other countries, we will let you know.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals