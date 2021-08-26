YouTube has removed 1 million fake news Covid related videos

YouTube has revealed that it has been removing fake news videos from its platform and one that stands out from the list is the removal of videos related top Covid-19.

Since February they have removed a massive 1 million videos that were spreading fake news and misinformation about Covid-19.

First, if we only focus on what we remove, we’re missing the massive amount of content that people actually see. Bad content represents only a tiny percentage of the billions of videos on YouTube (about .16-.18% of total views turn out to be content that violates our policies). And our policies center on the removal of any videos that can directly lead to egregious real world harm. For example, since February of 2020 we’ve removed over 1M videos related to dangerous coronavirus information, like false cures or claims of a hoax. In the midst of a global pandemic, everyone should be armed with absolutely the best information available to keep themselves and their families safe.

Google has also revealed that they remove over 10 million videos from their platform every quarter, that is a massive 40 million videos a year. You can see the full report over at Google’s YouTube Blog at the link below.

Source YouTube Blog

