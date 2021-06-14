British scientists Roboscientific have developed a Covid-19 detector

British scientists have developed a new device that is capable of detecting Covid-19, the device is a sensor that has been developed by Roboscientific.

The device is placed in a room and it can detect the presences of Covid-19 in the air, it can be placed on the ceiling like a smoker detector.

This sounds like a very useful device that could be used in places like school classrooms, meeting rooms, in offices and more.

The device has been tested and it has so far had an accuracy of between 98 percent and 100 percent at detecting Covid-19, this certainly sounds impressive.

The Covid-19 Air Monitor will be installed into a room and take air samples at regular intervals which it will automatically test to see if anyone present is infected with Covid-19 . The air sampling will need to take place in a closed room for 15-30 minutes. If the Covid Digital Fingerprint is found, the Monitor will automatically alert the designated person via SMS or wi-fi; who can then isolate the inhabitants of that room and arrange for individual tests to be given to identify who in that space has the infection.

You can find out more information about this new Covid-19 detecting device over at RoboScientific at the link below. The company is also working on another Covid-19 detector that can be used individually to test your breath and determine if you are infected with the virus.

Source Roboscientific, iNews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals