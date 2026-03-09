Tiny Electric Motor More Powerful Than a Supercar : Yasa Yokeless Dual-Rotor Design

The Yasa electric motor challenges conventional expectations of size and power in automotive engineering. Weighing just 12.7 kilograms (28 pounds), this compact axial flux motor delivers an impressive 1,000 brake horsepower, showcasing a level of efficiency and performance that rivals even the most advanced supercars. Ziroth explores how this motor achieves such remarkable output by combining a flat, pancake-like design with advanced materials, including carbon fiber and Halbach array magnets. These innovations not only enhance power density but also reduce energy losses, making the motor both lightweight and highly efficient.

In this overview, you’ll discover how the Yasa motor’s direct oil cooling system ensures consistent performance under demanding conditions and why its yokeless dual-rotor design is a breakthrough for electric mobility. You’ll also learn about its potential applications, from in-wheel motors that simplify vehicle architecture to electromagnetic braking systems that improve energy recovery. By understanding these features, you’ll gain insight into how this technology could reshape the future of electric vehicles, offering new possibilities for both high-performance and everyday transportation.

What Makes the Axial Flux Electric Motor Unique?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Yasa electric motor, weighing only 12.7 kg, delivers an extraordinary 1,000 brake horsepower, showcasing new advancements in axial flux motor technology.

Its unique axial flux design, featuring a flat, pancake-like shape and yokeless dual rotors, offers higher torque, greater power density and enhanced efficiency compared to traditional radial flux motors.

Advanced materials like carbon fiber, Halbach array magnets and reduced energy loss technologies contribute to the motor’s lightweight, compact design and exceptional performance.

Innovative engineering features, such as direct oil cooling and high surface area copper coils, ensure optimal thermal management and a threefold improvement in power density over conventional motors.

The motor’s compact and versatile design enables applications like in-wheel motors and electromagnetic braking systems, paving the way for lighter, more efficient and sustainable electric vehicles across various markets.

The Yasa motor’s uniqueness lies in its axial flux design, which marks a significant departure from the traditional radial flux motors commonly used in vehicles. Unlike conventional designs, the axial flux motor features a flat, pancake-like shape that aligns magnetic fields along the axis. This configuration enables higher torque and greater power density, making it a superior choice for high-performance applications.

A critical aspect of its design is the yokeless structure with dual rotors. By eliminating unnecessary components, the motor reduces weight while maximizing performance. This compact yet powerful design is particularly advantageous in applications where every gram and watt of energy matters. The axial flux motor not only enhances efficiency but also offers greater flexibility in vehicle design, allowing engineers to explore new possibilities in electric mobility.

Advanced Materials Driving Efficiency

The Yasa motor’s exceptional performance is driven by the use of innovative materials that enhance both strength and efficiency. These materials play a pivotal role in achieving the motor’s impressive capabilities:

Lightweight composites: The rotor incorporates carbon fiber, a material known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. This reduces the motor’s overall weight without compromising durability, minimizing energy losses and boosting efficiency.

The rotor incorporates carbon fiber, a material known for its high strength-to-weight ratio. This reduces the motor’s overall weight without compromising durability, minimizing energy losses and boosting efficiency. Halbach array magnets: A specialized arrangement of magnets optimizes the magnetic field, increasing torque output while reducing the need for bulky components. This innovative approach enhances the motor’s compactness and performance.

A specialized arrangement of magnets optimizes the magnetic field, increasing torque output while reducing the need for bulky components. This innovative approach enhances the motor’s compactness and performance. Reduced energy losses: Advanced materials are used to minimize eddy current losses, further improving the motor’s energy efficiency and reliability.

These material innovations allow the Yasa motor to deliver exceptional performance without increasing size or weight, making it a fantastic option in electric motor technology.

Engineering for Peak Performance

The Yasa motor incorporates several advanced engineering features to ensure consistent and reliable performance, even under demanding conditions. These features are designed to optimize thermal management and energy efficiency:

Direct oil cooling: This system effectively manages heat by circulating oil directly through the motor. It ensures that the motor maintains peak performance during high-load operations, preventing overheating and extending its operational lifespan.

This system effectively manages heat by circulating oil directly through the motor. It ensures that the motor maintains peak performance during high-load operations, preventing overheating and extending its operational lifespan. High surface area copper coils: These specially designed coils improve heat dissipation, allowing the motor to operate efficiently for extended periods without performance degradation.

Together, these engineering advancements result in a threefold improvement in power density compared to traditional motors. This positions the Yasa motor as a leading innovation in the electric vehicle industry, offering unmatched performance in a compact form.

Applications and Real-World Impact

The compact and powerful design of the Yasa motor opens up a wide range of possibilities for automotive engineering. Its versatility makes it suitable for various applications that prioritize efficiency and performance:

Electromagnetic braking systems: By replacing heavy carbon ceramic brake discs, the motor can significantly reduce vehicle weight while allowing energy recuperation. This not only improves overall efficiency but also enhances the sustainability of electric vehicles.

By replacing heavy carbon ceramic brake discs, the motor can significantly reduce vehicle weight while allowing energy recuperation. This not only improves overall efficiency but also enhances the sustainability of electric vehicles. In-wheel motors: The motor’s compact design allows for integration directly into the wheels. This enhances aerodynamics, reduces drivetrain complexity and offers greater design flexibility for electric vehicles, paving the way for innovative vehicle architectures.

These advancements are particularly valuable for high-performance cars, where weight reduction and efficiency are critical. However, the implications extend beyond luxury vehicles, offering potential benefits for a wide range of electric vehicles, from compact city cars to commercial transport solutions.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Electric Motors

The Yasa motor’s potential extends far beyond its current applications in high-performance vehicles. Its scalable manufacturing process ensures efficient production without compromising quality, making it a viable option for broader adoption in the automotive industry. As material science and manufacturing techniques continue to advance, further improvements in power density, thermal management and cost efficiency are expected.

While the initial focus has been on high-performance applications, this technology is poised to make a significant impact on mainstream automotive markets. By allowing lighter, more efficient and more powerful electric vehicles, the Yasa motor could accelerate the transition to cleaner transportation. This innovation has the potential to make electric vehicles more accessible and sustainable for everyday consumers, contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

The Yasa electric motor is more than just a technological achievement; it represents a vision for the future of automotive design. By combining an innovative axial flux design with advanced materials and efficient cooling systems, it delivers unparalleled performance in a compact package. This motor not only sets a new standard for electric vehicle engineering but also offers a glimpse into a future where power, efficiency and sustainability converge to redefine transportation.

