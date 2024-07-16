Solar Energy S 40,000 mAh retractable solar panel and power bank

If you are searching for a combined solar panel and power bank in one device you might be interested in the new Solar Energy S. Tired of your power bank running out of juice just when you need it the most? The Solar Energy S is here to change that. This solar power bank not only features a massive 40,000mAh battery but also features fast charging and flexible solar panels that work even on cloudy days.

Imagine never having to worry about your devices running out of battery, whether you’re hiking in the mountains, commuting to work, or facing an unexpected power outage. With the Solar Energy S, a retractable solar power bank, you can enjoy reliable and efficient power in virtually any scenario. This innovative device combines a large capacity battery, fast charging capabilities, and advanced solar panel technology to keep you connected and powered up, no matter where you are.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the radical project from roughly $79 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates). The Solar Energy S is designed with your convenience in mind. Its retractable and flexible solar panels make it incredibly easy to carry, fitting comfortably in your pocket or bag.

Despite its compact size, it features an LCD screen that provides real-time information on battery capacity and charging/discharging power. This lightweight power bank ensures that you have a reliable power source without the bulk. Imagine being able to slip this device into your backpack or even your jacket pocket, knowing that you have a dependable energy source at your fingertips.

Solar Power Bank

One of the standout features of the Solar Energy S is its impressive 40,000mAh battery capacity. This super large capacity allows you to charge multiple devices multiple times before needing a recharge. The power bank supports PD120W fast charging, which means you can quickly power up your devices and get back to your activities. Whether you’re charging a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop, the Solar Energy S delivers efficient and rapid charging. Think about the convenience of charging your smartphone several times over or keeping your laptop running during a long flight or road trip.

The Solar Energy S is equipped with full-band solar panels that capture a wide spectrum of sunlight, making it effective even on cloudy days. With up to 6W of charging power, you can rely on this power bank to keep your devices charged in various weather conditions. This advanced solar technology ensures that you have a sustainable and environmentally friendly power source wherever you go. Imagine being on a remote hiking trail, far from any electrical outlet, and still being able to charge your devices using the power of the sun.

Assuming that the Solar Energy S funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October. To learn more about the Solar Energy S solar power bank project examine the promotional video below.

The Solar Energy S is perfect for a wide range of applications:

– Outdoor Adventures: Whether you’re hiking, camping, or mountaineering, this power bank provides continuous charging in various weather conditions, ensuring stable power support in remote locations.

– Daily Commute: Keep your devices charged during long commutes on buses and subways, or enjoy environmentally friendly charging at the office or cafe.

– Emergency Situations: In the event of a power outage or natural disaster, the Solar Energy S offers quick power supply for essential devices, supporting communication and rescue efforts.

The Solar Energy S features 1 USB-C port and 2 USB-A ports, allowing you to power up to 3 devices simultaneously. Here are some examples of its fast charging capabilities:

– Mobile phone: 0 to 90% in 20 minutes

– Tablet: 0 to 90% in 30 minutes

– Laptop: 0 to 90% in 45 minutes

With the Solar Energy S, you can alleviate the limitations of traditional power banks and enjoy a portable, efficient, and versatile power solution suitable for a wide range of applications. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that you can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop all at once, without having to wait for one device to finish before starting another.

Specifications

– Battery Capacity: 40,000mAh

– Fast Charging: PD120W

– Solar Panel Power: Up to 6W

– Charging Ports: 1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports

– Device Charging: Up to 3 devices simultaneously

– Mobile Phone Charging: 0 to 90% in 20 minutes

– Tablet Charging: 0 to 90% in 30 minutes

– Laptop Charging: 0 to 90% in 45 minutes

– Design: Retractable and flexible solar panels, pocket-sized, LCD screen

– Weight: Lightweight and easy to carry

Stay powered anywhere with the Solar Energy S, the ultimate retractable solar power bank designed to meet all your charging needs. Imagine the freedom and flexibility of having a reliable power source that fits right in your pocket, ready to keep your devices charged and your life running smoothly, no matter where you are.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the solar power bank, jump over to the official Solar Energy S crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



