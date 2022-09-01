New Yale Floodlight Camera security system with no monthly fees

If you are searching for a home security system that requires no monthly fees or annual contracts. Yale has this week introduced its new home security camera system in the form of the Yale Floodlight Camera which comes with its own companion application allowing you to view real-time notifications and live video directly from your mobile device.

The mains powered security camera features two-way audio communication as well as multiple lighting modes and is capable of capturing 1080p FHD video footage. With IP65 certification the camera is weatherproof and the system requires no monthly rolling or monitoring fees.

“The Yale Floodlight Camera is the perfect solution for keeping your home, garden and outside spaces safe. As our brightest security light to date, this system is mains-powered and boasts a 2,000-lumen floodlight – ideal for keeping your outside spaces well lit. The Yale Floodlight Camera features a selection of light setting options including Manual, Dawn-to-Dusk and Motion-activated, which can be accessed through the ‘Yale View’ App.”

Yale home security camera

“The 1080 FHD camera allows you to record and keep watch whilst on the go, with live two-way talk and real-time alerts to help ensure you are always kept up to date with the security status of your home. This two in one deterrent can powerfully light up any area and live record in the process, startling and capturing any opportunistic thieves should they try their luck. Featuring a built-in 110dB siren, the Yale Floodlight Camera is the go to choice for keeping your home protected and keeping any unwelcome visitors at bay.”

“Control your home security from your smartphone with handy real-time notifications and live viewing directly from the Yale View app, allowing you to monitor your home whenever, wherever. Also within the app is an intelligent search feature, helping to pinpoint activity within your timeline so you will never miss a moment.”

Source : Yale

