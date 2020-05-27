Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



XRSpace Mova VR headset unveiled for $599

By

XRSpace Mova

XRSpace has launched its new stand-alone virtual reality headset this week in the form of the XRSpace Mova that requires no controllers or wires connecting to a PC and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Mobile XR Platform.

XRSpace VR headset

The XRSpace Mova VR headset has been created by former HTC CEO Peter Chou and is equipped with a 2,880 x 1,440 display offering a 90 Hz refresh rate, rechargeable 4,600 mAh battery, together with connectivity via 5G, LTE, and WiFi. Watch the overview video below to learn a little more about the new virtual reality headset which is now available to preorder priced at $599.

“5G, LTE and Wi-Fi with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, packed with 6G RAM and still 20% lighter than most.”

Source : XRSpace

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Hardware, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals