XRSpace Mova VR headset unveiled for $599

XRSpace has launched its new stand-alone virtual reality headset this week in the form of the XRSpace Mova that requires no controllers or wires connecting to a PC and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Mobile XR Platform.

The XRSpace Mova VR headset has been created by former HTC CEO Peter Chou and is equipped with a 2,880 x 1,440 display offering a 90 Hz refresh rate, rechargeable 4,600 mAh battery, together with connectivity via 5G, LTE, and WiFi. Watch the overview video below to learn a little more about the new virtual reality headset which is now available to preorder priced at $599.

“5G, LTE and Wi-Fi with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, packed with 6G RAM and still 20% lighter than most.”

Source : XRSpace

